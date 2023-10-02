Lee Je Hoon halts upcoming activities due to emergency surgery

Lee Je Hoon has been in the K-drama and movie industry since 2009 and hence been a part of many remarkable projects. The actor’s health deteriorated on the evening of October 1 and had to be rushed to the hospital. He will be taking a temporary break till recovery.

Lee Je Hoon hospitalised and received emergency surgery

As the actor’s health took a hit on the evening of October 1, he was admitted to the hospital. Lee Je Hoon complained of severe abdominal pain and received an emergency surgery early on October 2. He was he was diagnosed with ischemic colitis which occurs when blood flow is temporarily reduced to the large intestine. His agency COMPANY ON stated that the surgery was a success and that he is in his recovery stage. They added that the Move To Heaven actor would be hospitalised for at least a week.

Lee Je Hoon to skip appearance at Busan International Film Festival 2023

The actor was to host the Opening Ceremony at the Busan International Film Festival 2023 along with actor Park Eun Bin. Due to his emergency hospitalization, he would have to sit this one out. The Busan Film Festival 2023 officials announced that Park Eun Bin would be hosting by herself and they would not be replacing anyone instead of Lee Je Hoon. The festival is scheduled to take place from October 4-13. This would make Park Eun Bin the first female solo host of the festival’s Opening Ceremony.

Lee Je Hoon will also be temporarily halting his activities for MBC’s drama Chief Inspector: The Beginning till he recovers.

More about Lee Je Hoon and Chief Inspector: The Beginning

Actor Lee Je Hoon made his debut with the movie The Pit and the Pendulum in 2009. Since then, he has been known for his appearances in dramas like the Taxi Driver series, Signal and Move to Heaven. He is currently working on Chief Inspector: The Beginning.

Chief Inspector: The Beginning is the story of a detective, Park Young Han (played by Lee Je Hoon), who is displeased with the cruelty of humanity and takes matters into his own hands with his colleagues. It is a prequel to the original drama which aired from 1971-1989.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Taxi Driver’s Lee Je Hoon reportedly to lead MBC’s remake drama Inspector Chief 1963 alongside Lee Dong Hwi