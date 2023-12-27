Lee Je Hoon, Han Suk Kyu, Kim Tae Ri and Kim Rae Won: 2023 SBS Drama Awards announces Daesang nominations

The 2023 SBS Drama Awards will take place on 29th December at 8:40 PM KST, which is 5:10 PM IST. SBS channel has revealed the list of nominees for the most prestigious honor of the ceremony, that is, Daesang (Grand Prize). The four nominees are Lee Je Hoon, Han Suk Kyu, Kim Tae Ri, and Kim Rae Won.

Lee Je Hoon in Taxi Driver 2, Han Suk Kyu in Dr. Romantic 3

The four actors nominated for the 2023 SBS Drama Awards have showcased impeccable performances through various SBS projects.

The first nominee is Lee Je Hoon, who starred in the popular series Taxi Driver 2. The actor reprised his role of Kim Do Gi. After its successful run in 2021, the drama was renewed for the second season, and its finale episode achieved the highest viewership ratings of any miniseries in 2023. Lee Je Hoon will continue to spread his charm as Kim Do Gi because season three has already been confirmed. Taxi Driver tells the story of a group of vigilantes who are on a mission to seek justice for the weak by running a secret call-on revenge service (Rainbow Taxi).

The next nominee is actor Han Suk Kyu from Dr. Romantic 3. The actor has become a household name as this medical drama is on everyone’s watchlist. In the series, actor Han Suk Kyu plays a genius surgeon called Master Kim, who has a flair for romance. The well-respected surgeon helps and teaches the new trainees, but he also seems to have a scarred past.

Kim Tae Ri in Revenant and Kim Rae Won in The First Responders

The third Daesang nominee for the 2023 SBS Drama Awards is actress Kim Tae Ri, who featured in the mystery drama titled Revenant. She delivered an impressive performance as Gu San Yeong, a public prosecutor preparing for the civil service exam. What’s interesting about the series is that Gu San Yeong gets possessed by a demon. The story focuses on a series of mysterious deaths surrounding the town, a possessed woman, and an exorcist who confronts the demon. It was one of the buzz-worthy dramas that aired on SBS this year.

The fourth nominee is actor Kim Rae Won, who received immense appreciation for his show, The First Responders. The action thriller series focuses on the teamwork of the police force and fire department as they try to keep the city safe and sound. Kim Rae Won takes on the role of Jin Ho Gae, a police detective team inspector who is known for his exceptional crime-solving skills.

