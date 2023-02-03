Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin and more star in the group posters for SBS’ Taxi Driver 2

On February 3rd, SBS' new Fri-Sat drama Taxi Driver 2 released two main posters featuring Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yu Ram and Shin Jae Ha. 'Taxi Driver 2' is a private revenge act in which taxi company Rainbow Transportation and taxi driver Kim Do Gi, who are hidden in the veil of 'a society in which justice is missing, is okay with a phone call', complete revenge on behalf of the wronged victim.

The two posters released are designed with the concepts of 'case' and 'recording tape' of cassette tapes, respectively, exuding the retro mood unique to the series. In addition, the appearance of Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yu Ram, and Shin Jae Ha, who decorated the cover with bright smiles of 6 people and 6 colors, makes us look forward to the character play of 'Taxi Driver 2', which has become more diverse and cheerful. 'Cassette tape' is an indispensable thing in the revenge agency service of 'Rainbow Dark Heroes'. In the drama, as the main procedure was to meet unfair victims and record their sad stories on tape, Kim Do Gi in the drama raises questions about what kind of story will be contained in 'Taxi Driver 2', which started running again in Season 2.

Lee Je Hoon in the drama:

In response, Lee Je Hoon expressed his aspirations through 'Taxi Driver 2', saying, "I will play the role of a vigilante that can once again think about what is needed in this era." In addition, 'Taxi Driver 2' said, "The Korean dark hero 'Taxi Driver' series, which dealt with crimes prevalent in Korean society as subject matter and gave viewers intense sympathy and pleasure, returns more refreshingly." Please pay attention to what other stories will emerge to stimulate viewers' empathy."

On the 2nd, 'Taxi Driver 2' side captured and revealed the appearance of new face On Ha Joon (played by Shin Jae Ha), who appeared in a taxi company along with Kim Do Gi, the representative driver of 'Rainbow Transport' in the play. On Ha Joon is a new engineer who got a job at 'Rainbow Taxi'. The dramatic chemistry created by representative driver Kim Do Gi, who serves as a role model in every way, and On Ha Joon, the youngest driver in trouble who makes him his wannabe and follows him, is expected to become the new highlight.

