Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin and more go through life-altering incidents in first teaser for Taxi Driver 2

On February 7th, SBS' new Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2' released the first teaser video foreshadowing the appearance of a more vicious and persistent villain than Season 1. 'Taxi Driver 2' is a revenge drama in which taxi company Rainbow Transportation and taxi driver Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), who are hidden in the veil of 'a society where justice is missing, is okay with a phone call', complete revenge on behalf of the wrongful victim.

The first video released highlights the villains who are aiming for 'Rainbow Dark Heroes' and raises tension. With the conversation between Jang Seong Cheol (Kim Eui Sung), who says, "Someone hates us," and Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon), who says, "He already knows us," he creates an organization chart for the "Rainbow Dark Heroes," and a suspicious figure watching their every move emerges. what was captured. In particular, the newly appeared villain is seen as a being who enjoys enormous wealth and power beyond the blind spot of the perfectly designed law, raising questions about his identity and ulterior motive.

The teaser:

Subsequently, the crisis of desperation continues for Kim Do Gi, who runs a model taxi for revenge, raising tension. A deluxe taxi engulfed in huge flames in the middle of the road, and Kim Do Gi fighting bare-chested with dozens of inmates in the hallway of a prison facility that is blocked on all sides are enough to capture the heart rate of the viewer. Along with this, Kim Do Gi, who breaks through all kinds of threats head-on, says to someone, "You will pay a very expensive taxi fare," giving a thrilling thrill, and the fate of the new villain with 'Rainbow Dark Heroes' led by Kim Do Gi. Anticipation grows for the confrontation between Meanwhile, 'Taxi Driver 2' will be broadcast for the first time at 10 PM KST on February 17th.

Previously, the two posters released were designed with the concepts of 'case' and 'recording tape' of cassette tapes, respectively, giving off a retro mood unique to the 'Taxi Driver' series. In addition, Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, Bae Yu Ram and Shin Jae Ha, who decorate the cover with bright smiles of 6 people and 6 colors, make us look forward to the character play of 'Taxi Driver 2', which has become more diverse and cheerful.