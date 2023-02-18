Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin, Kim Eui Sung starrer Taxi Driver 2 premieres with strong ratings

' Taxi Driver 2 ' easily exceeded the ratings of the first broadcast of season 1, recording the highest rating of 14.5%, 12.8% in the metropolitan area, and 12.1% nationwide, breaking double digits from the first broadcast, and vomited the spirit of winning first place in the Friday-Saturday drama. The 2049 viewer rating, a key indicator of channel competitiveness and topicality, also recorded 5.2% in the metropolitan area, ranking first among all programs broadcast on Friday.

In the first episode of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2', which aired on February 17th, after the disbandment of 'Rainbow Dark Heroes', along with the members' current situation, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon ), who remains in Rainbow Luck and continues to serve as a multiple agent, It was exciting to see Jang (played by Kim Eui Sung) receive a request from their father (played by Choi Won) to find a missing young man, Lee Dong Jae (played by Jo Ji An), suspected of being a victim of a crime, and start solving the case.

A year later, Kim Do Gi and Jang Representative continued their multiple agency services at Rainbow Transport, where Ko Eun (Pyo Ye Jin), Choi Joo Im (Jang Hyuk Jin), and Park Joo Im (Bae Yu Ram) left. The two felt the absence of the members, but they deliberately pushed the members away to protect the safety and daily lives of their loved ones.

Taxi Driver 2:

'Taxi Driver 2' satisfies the fans who have been waiting for season 2 with a bigger scale and dynamic development and directing with overseas locations based on the welcome 'Taxi Driver' worldview. Also, led by Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yu Ram still showed off their charming character play and drew intense immersion with episodes that stimulated viewers' empathy.

About the drama:

'Taxi Driver 2' is a private revenge act in which the hidden taxi company Rainbow Transportation and taxi driver Kim Do Gi complete revenge on behalf of the unfair victim, and the second episode will be broadcast today (18th) at 10 PM KST.

