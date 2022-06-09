Lee Je Hoon & Pyo Ye Jin’s Taxi Driver confirms season 2 releasing in early 2023

‘Taxi Driver’ confirmed its return with a new season about a few months ago, keeping the fans on their toes for more information. Later, it was revealed that lead actor Esom will not be reprising her role as Kang Ha Na, a just prosecutor, in the second season due to conflicting schedules. According to updates on June 9, SBS has confirmed that the crime thriller show will be releasing in the first half of 2023.

Actors Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung, Pyo Ye Jin, Jang Hyuk Jin, and Bae Yoo Ram have been confirmed to take up the lead roles, with the production expected to begin soon. The first script reading session is scheduled for June 12.

‘Taxi Driver’ is based on a webtoon named ‘The Deluxe Taxi’ by Carlos and Lee Jae Jin and covers real-life stories of the various bone-chilling crimes in the world, and especially South Korea. The detailed and in-depth stories in the show received praise from viewers around the world earning it a highest viewership rating of 16 per cent, ranking fourth in the history of broadcasting station SBS.

It follows a man named Kim Do Gi, a former Special Forces officer and a Korea Military Academy graduate, who seeks revenge after the wrongful murder of his mother. He ends up working at a special taxi company that aims to provide closure to people with its ‘revenge call’ service. It is unknown if Esom’s role will be taken on by someone else in the new season or if it will be written off. We await further updates from the show.

