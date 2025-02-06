Lee Je Hoon, Pyo Ye Jin's Taxi Driver 3 confirms production; check out 2025 release plan and returning cast

The long wait is finally over for fans of the hit series Taxi Driver! On February 6, the production house officially announced that the much-anticipated third season of the show will premiere in the second half of 2025, setting the stage for another thrilling ride. They confirmed, saying, “The new season of the ‘Taxi Driver’ series, which has received immense love from viewers, is officially scheduled to air on SBS in the second half of the year”.

The popular series, based on the webtoon The Taxi Driver, revolves around the mysterious Rainbow Taxi service, which takes on the responsibility of delivering justice to victims who have been let down by the legal system. The series quickly captured the audience’s attention with its unique plot, combining action-packed drama with thought-provoking social issues.

Season 3 is set to bring back the entire Rainbow Taxi team, with Lee Je Hoon returning as the fearless and skilled driver Kim Do Gi, the central character who leads the charge in delivering justice. Joining him are Kim Eui Sung, who will reprise his role as Jang Sung Cheol, the steadfast leader of Rainbow Taxi, and Pyo Ye Jin, who returns as Ahn Go Eun, the brilliant hacker behind the operation. Jang Hyuk Jin and Bae Yoo Ram will also return as the engineering duo Choi Kyung Goo and Park Jin Uhn, who play vital roles in supporting the team’s mission.

Before the end of season 2, Lee Je Hoon had expressed his excitement for the future of the series, saying, “I would love to create another story with this family”, as quoted by AllKpop. Fans can look forward to more thrilling moments as the team works together to right the wrongs of society.

Behind the scenes, the talented production team is back in full force. Writer Oh Sang Ho, who penned the first two seasons of Taxi Driver, is returning to craft the script for season 3. He will be joined by director Kang Bo Seung, known for his work as co-director of Dr. Romantic 3, to ensure the series maintains its high-quality storytelling and intense atmosphere.

As the production gears up for the new season, there is a sense of anticipation surrounding how the show will continue to evolve. The team has promised to retain the elements that made the first two seasons a success, but they also plan to bring fresh and engaging twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. The bar is set high as the team aims to deliver a third consecutive hit, and expectations are sky-high for the upcoming season.