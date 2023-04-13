Lee Je Hoon starrer Taxi Driver 2 drops new stills, Kim So Yeon stuns as the ultimate badass in season finale

‘Taxi Driver 2’ is a 2023 K-drama starring Lee Je Hoon, Kim Eui Sung and Pyo Ye Jin. The show follows the Rainbow Deluxe Taxi Crew, a group that has reunited shortly after their recent disbandment. While Do Gi’s successful revenge pushed the group to disband, an opportunity to reunite under their leader becomes a little to hard to resist for them. The Rainbow Deluxe Taxi Crew includes Seong Cheol, Go Eun, Gyeong Gu, and Jin Eon. The group tries its hand at normalcy by doing regular jobs only to return with increased enthusiasm to fight injustice as a group. This time the group even allows the advent of a kind but clumsy team member On Ha Jun.

Kim So Yeon is the ultimate badass in Taxi Driver 2’s season finale

The show has received high ratings almost throughout its broadcast. As the show aired over the past few months, scenes and glimpses from it made it various social media as fans expressed their love for Taxi Driver 2. One such glimpse that fans simply cannot stop sharing is that of Kim So Yeon who is the ultimate badass in Taxi Driver 2’s season finale. In the said glimpses, Kim So Yeon can be seen dazzling in an all-black outfit that is brilliantly complemented by an enormous hat of the same tone. The look is further adorned with a rifle, a pair of sneaky shades and Kim So Yeon’s signature smirk that viewers might recall from the ‘Penthouse’ series and teasers of ‘Tale of the Nine Tailed 1938’.

Kim So Yeon

Kim So Yeon is a South Korean actress especially known for her work in K-dramas like ‘All About Eve’, ‘Penthouse’, ‘Prosecutor Princess’ and ‘Two Weeks’. She made her official television debut way back in the late 90s. However, it wasn’t until the release of the 2000 South Korean drama ‘All About Eve’ that Kim So Yeon became a household name in South Korea.

She subsequently starred in a variety of successful dramas. Her work in ‘Two Weeks’ made her a recipient of the prestigious Daesang (Grand Prize) Award of South Korea. Following the release of the ‘Penthouse’ series, Kim So Yeon became a viewer's favourite both within and beyond South Korea.

