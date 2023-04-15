Lee Je Hoon starrer Taxi Driver 2 remains the most-watched program of the week with latest episode ratings

In the 15th episode of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2', which aired on April 14, Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) was tricked by a fake client, the parish head (Park Ho San), into a golden society. It was a spectacular depiction of struggling to rescue the victim from the prison, which is a huge trap itself set by . Accordingly, episode 15 of 'Exemplary Taxi 2' recorded the highest viewer rating of 20.4%, 16.0% in the metropolitan area, 15.7% nationwide, and 5.4% in 2049, ranking first in the weekly average of all programs and in the 2049 viewership rating (based on Nielsen Korea).

Taxi Driver 2:

It started interestingly by shedding light on the past of his right-hand man On Ha Joon (played by Shin Jae Ha). The head of the parish was the director of a welfare center who illegally imprisoned children in the name of leading vagrants, forced them to work and forced them to death, and committed all sorts of human rights violations. At the time, when an unidentified child caused the death of a child named 'On Ha Joon', the parish priest covered up the incident and took the name of the victim and gave it to the perpetrator. Afterwards, the child who grew up under the name On Ha Joon grew up as the parish head's hunting dog and became an executive of the 'Golden Society'.

The 15th episode:

Do Gi, along with Choi Joo Im (Jang Hyuk Jin) and Park Joo Im (Bae Yoo Ram), infiltrated the prison with the goal of protecting Lee Si Wan. There is a bounty on Lee Si Wan in the prison, and all the prisoners are aiming for his life. Do Gi designed the prisoners to voluntarily avoid Lee Si Wan. Do Gi, who became the number one object to be avoided in prison with the concept of 'the madman in this area', deliberately pretended to be Siwan's best friend and made him not even come close to Si Wan. In the end, she succeeded in protecting Lee Si Wan's identity until the trial, but she felt strange in a situation that worked out so well.

