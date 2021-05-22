Lee Je Hoon starrer Taxi Driver reaches its highest ratings at 16.7 percent yet

Taxi Driver has been making all the right noises! Read on to find out.

It seems like SBS Drama is on a roll with some mind-boggling thriller dramas! After the stupendous success of The Penthouse: War In Life, SBS's Taxi Driver has achieved some record-breaking feat! According to Nielsen Korea, Taxi Driver, based on the webtoon 'The Deluxe Taxi' by Carlos and Lee Jae-Jin, has recently reached its highest viewer ratings at 16.7 percent yet! Taxi Driver has been consistently raking in impressive numbers, since its premiere and continues to hold a strong foothold in its time slot!

For those uninitiated, The protagonist of the drama, Kim Do Gi, played by Lee Je Hoon, is a former special forces officer in the guise of a taxi driver for Rainbow Taxi Company. When victims are too powerless to avenge their perpetrators, Rainbow Taxi Service opts to do it for them. Kim Do Gi's own mother was also murdered, which, in all likelihood, brought him into this business. Esom plays Kang Ha Na, a staunch believer of justice and a sharp lawyer. Pyo Ye Jin plays Go Eun, serving as the hacker of the group

Recently, the drama witnessed a change in their writing team. Screenwriter Oh Sang-Ho decided to step down due to a difference of opinion with the director of the drama. Scriptwriter Lee Ji Hyun has been writing for the drama since episode 11. The change in the writing team hasn't caused a dent in the show's massive popularity, which has maintained its average ratings of 15.0 percent since inception.

Credits :SBS Drama

