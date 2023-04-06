Lee Je Hoon, Taxi Driver 2, Boys Planet, and Jeon Do Yeon dominate March 2023 Power Rankings list

The Power Ranking list for the fifth week of March was recently released in K-drama, K-drama actor/actress, K-variety show, and K-comedian. Here are the top performers who dominated the list.

TV/OTT K-Drama: Taxi Driver 2

‘Taxi Driver 2’ continues to dominate the K-drama scene, maintaining its position as the number one show of the week. The show's gripping storyline and talented cast have kept viewers on the edge of their seats, making it a must-watch for any K-Drama fan.

It is the sequel season of the hit fantasy revenge drama Taxi Driver. Despite having disbanded following Do Gi's successful vengeance, the Rainbow Deluxe Taxi crew, which includes Seong Cheol, Go Eun, Gyeong Gu, and Jin Eon, can't resist the call to reconnect with their old boss. The crew is now fighting for more clients than ever before, and they continue to fight on behalf of people who have been mistreated by an uneven society.

TV/OTT K-Drama Actors: LeeJe Hoon

Lee Je Hoon takes the top spot for the fifth week of March, thanks to his standout performance in ‘Taxi Driver 2.’ The actor's nuanced portrayal of the show's lead character has earned him widespread acclaim and solidified his status as one of Korea's top actors.

Variety Show: Boys Planet

‘Boys Planet’ has taken the variety show scene by storm, quickly becoming a fan favorite. The show's unique format, which combines elements of a survival show with a talent competition, has captivated audiences and kept them tuning in week after week.

A bunch of male K-pop hopefuls, including a few veteran stars, strive for the opportunity to join a brand-new group and compete for chart success. There are two sets of trainees. There will be a K-group for South Korean participants, and a G-group for global contestants, including trainees from Japan, China, and other countries.

Entertainers/Variety Appearance: Jeon Do Yeon

Jeon Do Yeon has been a constant presence on a variety of shows in recent weeks, showcasing her charm and wit on a variety of programs. Her infectious personality has made her a hit with audiences and earned her the top spot in the entertainment and variety appearance category.

The fifth week of March 2023 has been a great week for K-Drama and variety show fans. With ‘Taxi Driver 2,’ Lee Je Hoon, ‘Boys Planet’, and Jeon Doyeon dominating the rankings, there's never been a better time to be a fan of Korean entertainment.

