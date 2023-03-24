Lee Je Hoon tops Most Buzzworthy Drama actors of March 2023; Lee Ji Ah, Choo Seung Woo and more follow behind

The SBS Friday-Saturday drama 'Taxi Driver 2', a private revenge agency drama in which the mysterious taxi company Rainbow Fortune and taxi driver Kim Do Gi (Lee Je Hoon) completes revenge on behalf of the unfair victim, is an 'illegal gambling program operating organization', 'elderly swindler', Even a 'real estate broker' who arranges illegal adoptions for additional points in apartment subscriptions, punishing various crimes that have penetrated all over Korea, is creating a box office sensation.

Most Buzzworthy Drama actors:

The topicality is also hot. In the drama TV popularity ranking and drama TV search response for the second week of March announced by Good Data Corporation, a K-content topical analysis agency, 'Taxi Driver 2' took first place, followed by Lee Je Hoon in the drama cast's topicality ranking. It was ranked and swept to 1st place. Lee Ji Ah, Choo Seung Woo, Shin Jae Ha, Park Hyung Sik, Kim Min Kyu, Shin Ye Eun, Jang Dong Yoon, Shin Go Eun and Yoon Chae Na come after, completing the top 10 list.

Accordingly, 'Taxi Driver 2', which recorded its highest ratings every week since the first broadcast of Season 2, broke through the highest ratings of 19.4%, 17.0% in the metropolitan area, 16.0% nationwide, and 6.5% in 2049 in the 8th episode, breaking its own record based on average ratings. This is the number one weekly mini-series average viewership rating, and at the same time, it ranks first in the 2049 ratings among all programs broadcast for a week, proving the increasingly hot ‘Taxi Driver 2 craze'. It is also a tie record with the national average viewership rating of 16.0% for the previous season. Its status abroad is also increasing day by day. 'Taxi Driver 2' is the most watched work among 16 countries served by various streaming services, including Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa, within 10 days of its release. selected above. As such, ahead of the second act, attention is paid to how far the success of 'Taxi Driver 2', which is holding the hearts of both domestic and overseas viewers, will continue.

