Chief Detective 1958 is an ongoing K-drama starring Lee Je Hoon in the lead role. Set in the 1950s, the story follows a detective who solves some of the most complicated cases along with his colleagues. However, with the release of the new episode, the show has recorded the highest ratings as it heads onto the grand finale.

Chief Detective 1958 records highest ratings with new episode

On May 18, 2024, a South Korean media outlet has reported Chief Detective 1958’s ratings for the new episode. The information was revealed by Nielsen Korea which states that the 9th episode has garnered an average nationwide viewership of 9.3 percent. It remains the most-watched series that airs during that time slot. Moreover, the score has also increased by 0.1 percent from the previous week. The show will have a total of 10 episodes and the final one will be released on May 18, 2024.

Chief Detective 1958 is the prequel series of a popular South Korean detective show titled Chief Inspector. Starring Lee Je Hoon in the lead role, he has previously worked in some of the major shows, such as Taxi Driver, Move to Heaven, Signal, Tomorrow with You, Where Stars Land, and more. The cast ensemble also includes Lee Dong Hwi, Yoon Hyun Soo, Seo Eun Soo, Choi Woo Sung, Choi Deok Moon, Song Wook Kyung, Ryu Yeon Seok, and more.

More about Chief Detective 1958

The plot follows Detective Park Young Han, who is an expert at apprehending petty thieves and bringing them to justice. However, fate has bigger plans for him as he comes across three detectives with unique skills, and they decide to team up to solve cases. Set in the 1950s and 1960s, the storyline focuses on solving crimes without modern technology like profiling or CCTV, which adds an element of challenge and suspense, allowing the characters to rely on their innate skills and intuition, thereby creating a more engaging and unpredictable plot.

Directed by Kim Sung Hoon, each episode of the K-drama series airs every Friday and Saturday through the South Korean network MBC. The new episodes also premiere on the Disney+ streaming platform simultaneously on the day of release.

