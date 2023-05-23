Lee Je Hoon’s K-drama Signal to get an Indian remake; Here's all you need to know about Gyaarah Gyaarah

In a series of exciting developments, the Korean drama wave continues to captivate Indian audiences as more popular shows get the Indian remake treatment. Following the news of the Indian adaptation of 'Suspicious Partner' starring Ji Chang Wook and Nam Ji Hyun, another highly anticipated remake has been announced. Kim Hye Soo and Lee Je Hoon's Signal is getting an Indian remake. Let's delve into the details of this upcoming remake and what fans can expect.

The intriguing storyline of Signal

Signal is a gripping crime thriller that revolves around a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects a detective from the past with a cold-case profiler in the present. Together, they join forces to solve long-forgotten crimes and uncover hidden secrets. The drama keeps viewers on the edge of their seats as they delve into the complexities of time travel, crime-solving, and the profound impact of their actions on the present and the future. It is also one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable television history, with a peak audience viewership of 12.544%.

An Indian twist: Adapting Signal

Renowned filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and producer Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment have come together to bring the Indian version of the K-drama ‘Signal’ to the screens, titled ‘Gyaarah Gyaaraah.’ The original series featured stellar performances by Kim Hye Soo, Lee Je Hoon, and Cho Jin Woong. In this Indian adaptation, talented actors Kritika Kamra, Raghav Juyal, and Dhairya Karwa have been selected to portray the lead characters, promising an enthralling and unique viewing experience.

Gyaarah Gyaarah teaser

With a captivating teaser that leaves viewers craving for more, this series revolves around the profound theme of memories, dreams, and the complexities of the present. Serving as the Hindi adaptation of the renowned K-drama ‘Signal,’ which starred Kim Hye Soo, Lee Je Hoon, and Cho Jin Woong, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ features an exceptional cast led by Kritika Kamra, Dhairya Karwa, and Raghav Juyal.

Taking audiences on an enthralling journey through three different time periods - 1990, 2001, and 2016, ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ promises an engaging storyline crafted by the talented director Umesh Bisht, known for his work on ‘Pagglait,’ and co-written by Puja Banerji and Sunjoy Shekhar. With Kritika Kamra as the protagonist, solving cold cases alongside her team, the show guarantees an immersive and unforgettable experience.

Dhairya Karwa brings his unique touch to the character portrayed by Lee Je Hoon, while Raghav Juyal embodies the essence of Cho Jin Woong's role in ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah.’ Scheduled to premiere on Zee5, this series is set to captivate viewers with its intriguing plot and outstanding performances. Brace yourself for an exhilarating ride as ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’ unravels the enigmatic secrets within its narrative.

Advertisement

The announcement of an Indian remake of Signal has created a buzz among fans of both K-dramas and Bollywood. With the stellar star cast the Indian version aims to captivate audiences with its own unique twist while staying true to the essence of the original series. As fans eagerly await the release, the question remains: will the Indian remake match the thrilling and captivating nature of the original?

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kim Seon Ho addresses his private life controversy at The Childe’s press conference; Apologies to everyone