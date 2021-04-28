Lee Je Hoon's Move To Heaven will premiere on May 14; Lee Jae Wook & Ji Jin Hee to make a special appearance

Lee Je Hoon's Move To Heaven will air on Netflix on May 14. Read on to find out.

Lee Je Hoon supremacy? Yes, please. Lee Je Hoon starrer drama Move To Heaven has been in the making and finally, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Lee Je Hoon and Tang Joon Sung will be headlining Netflix's original drama, Move To Heaven. Move To Heaven is inspired by an essay titled, Things Left Behind by Kim Sae Byul. The drama is about an ex-convict with a hopeless future named Jo Sang Gu, played by Lee Je Hoon, who suddenly becomes a guardian figure to Han Gu Ru, portrayed by Tang Jun Sung, his nephew with Asperger’s syndrome.

Together the cold and rough Jo Sang Gu and the innocent Han Gu Ru become 'trauma cleaners', people who clean up crime scenes and organize the belongings of the deceased. Through this experience, they learn about life experiences, family and uncover untold stories associated with the deceased. The drama is directed by Kim Sung Ho who previously directed How To Steal A Dog and Yoon Ji Ryeon of Angel Eyes fame. Actor Lee Jae Wook of Do Do Sol Sol La La Sol fame will be playing Su Cheol who learned to fight from Sang Gu in the past and is the reason why Sang Gu went to prison. He will play a key role in unravelling Sang Gu’s past.

Kwon Soo Hyun of Record Of Youth fame will be playing the role of a warm-hearted and emotional doctor in the show. Rookie star Ji Jin Hee will be essaying the role of Jung Woo in the drama. Move To Heaven will premiere on May 14 on Netflix.

You can check out the trailer below:

ALSO READ: Taxi Driver records rapid rise in viewers; Actor Lee Je Hoon makes us swoon as a hot teacher

Are you excited to watch Move To Heaven? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Where can you watch Move To Heaven Lee Je Hoon and Tang Joon Sung starrer Move To Heaven premieres on May 14 on Netflix

Credits :Netflix

Share your comment ×