Lee Je Hoon's revenge drama Taxi Driver premieres with high ratings; Beyond Evil notes a record rise

SBS's new Friday-Saturday dramas premieres with double-digit ratings, following the success of The Penthouse.

SBS's Taxi Driver premiered on Friday, April 9, at 10 pm KST. According to Nielsen Korea, it recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 10.7 percent with 11.2 percent average in the metropolitan area, reaching a high of 12.3 percent. Compared to the premiere ratings of its predecessor Penthouse 2, it is slightly more than half but is a big achievement among previous SBS Friday-Saturday dramas. It seems that the drama will give viewers a sense of surrogate satisfaction in its revenge plots by using actual events as references.

Meanwhile JTBC's Friday-Saturday drama Beyond Evil broadcasted its penultimate episode on the same day at 11 pm KST. The episode noted a slight increase of 0.1 percent from the average rating of 5.3 percent of the last episode. The recent events have foreshadowed an unpredictable reversal in the situation. Fingers are crossed for the good guys winning in the end; if at all there are any "good" guys in that sea of "monsters".

