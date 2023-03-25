Lee Je Hoon’s Taxi Driver 2 becomes the most-watched mini-series; Kokdu: Season of Deity ends quietly

The 9th episode of the SBS Friday-Saturday drama ‘Taxi Driver 2', aired on March 24th, recorded the highest viewership rating of 18.0%, 14.1% in the metropolitan area, and 13.4% nationwide, ranking first in the average weekly mini-series rating. In addition, the 2049 viewer rating recorded 5.6%, ranking first among all programs broadcast on Friday, proving its popularity once again.

On this day, the broadcast opened the door interestingly by revealing the background of how Do Gi and Jang (Kim Eui Sung) got their hands on the 'Kotaya Incident Record' to escape the surveillance of On Ha Joon (Shin Jae Ha). On Ha Joon became impatient as Kim Do Gi approached his reality, and raised his alert level by pressuring Park Hyeon Jo (Park Jong Hwan), an executive of the "Golden Society" and the head of the police, who was giving him information. Then, when Park Hyeon Jo no longer received information about the 'Rainbow Taxi’, On Ha Joon raised tension by promising, "I have to stop playing house. I will try to raise it to the surface to see if there is more reality. In their own way."

On March 25th, according to an audience rating research company, MBC's Friday-Saturday drama 'Kokdu's Season', which aired the previous day, recorded 1.6% viewer ratings. The audience rating of 'Kokdu: Season of Deity', which attracted attention as Kim Jung Hyun's comeback work, started with its highest rating of 4.8% at the time of its first broadcast, but after falling to the 1-2% range, it failed to reverse the decline and eventually ended at the 1% level.

About the drama:

'Kokdu: Season of Deity' is a life-and-death romance between a god of death who kills and a doctor who saves! It is a fantasy romance drama in which Kokdu, the God of Death, who comes down to this world every 99 years to punish humans, meets Han Jeol, a royal doctor with mysterious powers. Actors Im Soo Hyang, Kim Jung Hyun, Kim Da Som, Ahn Woo Yeon, Kim In Kwon and Cha Cheong Hwa appeared.

