Lee Je Hoon's Taxi Driver 2, Cho Seung Woo's Divorce Attorney Shin reign supreme as the most buzzworthy dramas

Korean dramas continue to capture the hearts of audiences around the world, with new shows making waves every season. The latest buzzworthy dramas to take the K-drama world by storm are ‘Taxi Driver 2’ and ‘Divorce Attorney Shin,’ which have swept the top spots on the most buzzworthy drama and actor rankings.

Taxi Driver 2 - A high-octane thriller with a compelling storyline

Taxi Driver 2 is the highly-anticipated sequel to the hit 2021 drama ‘Taxi Driver,’ which broke records and captivated audiences with its thrilling storyline and dynamic characters. The second season continues the story of Kim Do Gi, a former special forces officer turned taxi driver who takes justice into his own hands by punishing the wealthy and powerful who have evaded the law. Good Data Corporation has released its weekly list of dramas generating the most buzz, with ‘Taxi Driver 2’ continuing its domination for the fifth consecutive week.

What's impressive is that ‘Taxi Driver 2’ not only maintained its position at the top of the list of the most buzzworthy dramas but also dominated the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members. The show's lead actors, Lee Je Hoon and Shin Jae Ha held the top two spots respectively, indicating the immense popularity and appeal of the show's talented cast.

Divorce Attorney Shin - A thought-provoking drama with stellar performances

Divorce Attorney Shin tells the story of Shin Yeon Hwa, a successful divorce attorney who is faced with a crisis of conscience when she discovers that her own parents are getting a divorce. The drama deals with complex issues surrounding family, love, and the legal system, and is anchored by the powerful performances of lead actors.

The show ranked climbed to second in its final week of airing. Meanwhile, its mail lead Cha Seung Woo rose to the third position in the actors ranking.

Other dramas and actors on the list

This week's drama list by Good Data Corporation saw MBC's latest offering, ‘Joseon Attorney,’ grabbing the third position. Meanwhile, the drama's lead actors, Bona from WJSN and Woo Do Hwan, secured the ninth and tenth spots, respectively, on the actor list. KBS 2TV's ‘The Real Has Come!’ retained its fourth position on the drama list, and Ahn Jae Hyun climbed up to the seventh spot on the actor list.

See the entire list here:

Dramas:

SBS ‘Taxi Driver 2’ JTBC ‘Divorce Attorney Shin’ MBC ‘Joseon Attorney’ KBS2 ‘The Real Has Come!’ KBS2 ‘Oasis’ KBS2 ‘Woman in a Veil’ tvN ‘Pandora: Beneath the Paradise’ tvN ‘Our Blooming Youth’ SBS ‘The Secret Romantic Guesthouse’ KBS1 ‘Apple of My Eye’

Actors:

Lee Je Hoon (Taxi Driver 2) Shin Jae Ha (Taxi Driver 2) Cho Seung Woo (Divorce Attorney Shin) Jang Dong Yoon (Oasis) Park Hyung Sik (Our Blooming Youth) Shin Go Eun (Woman in a Veil) Ahn Jae Hyun (The Real Has Come!) Lee Ji Ah (Pandora: Beneath the Paradise) Bona (Joseon Attorney) Woo Do Hwan (Joseon Attorney)

Captivating audiences with their thrilling storylines and stellar performances above are the dramas and actors that ended on top of the lists.

