Lee Je Hoon's Taxi Driver enters into finale with number one ratings & Imitation sees a slight rise

It seems like SBS Drama is all set to bid adieu to arguably one of the best thriller dramas, Lee Je Hoon starrer Taxi Driver with mind-boggling numbers! With just one episode left to go, SBS’s Taxi Driver remained the most-watched drama of Friday night! On May 28, the popular drama starring Lee Je Hoon and Esom continued its reign over Friday night ratings ahead of its highly-anticipated finale episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the penultimate episode of Taxi Driver scored average nationwide ratings of 13.2 percent and 14.4 percent for its two parts.

It is commendable to see the drama rise to the rankings despite facing a minor setback with a change in the writing department. For those unversed, recently, the drama witnessed a change in their writing team. Screenwriter Oh Sang-Ho decided to step down due to a difference of opinion with the director of the drama. Scriptwriter Lee Ji Hyun has been writing for the drama since episode 11. The change in the writing team hasn't caused a dent in the show's massive popularity, which has maintained its average ratings of 15.0 percent since inception. All eyes are on the finale episode as it promises to be one hell of a ride this weekend.

Also, after an abysmal start, KBS 2TV’s new idol drama Imitation saw a slight rise in the viewership for its fourth episode, which scored an average nationwide rating of 1.0 percent. It seems like the little spark of romance between Lee Ma Ha (Jeong Ji So) and Kwon Ryeok (Lee Jun Young) has struck a chord with the audiences. SBS' Taxi Driver will air its finale on May 29 at 10 p.m. KST.

