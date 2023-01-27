Lee Ji Ah finds herself in two different worlds in the first teaser for Pandora: Beneath The Paradise

On January 27th, tvN's new Saturday drama 'Pandora: Beneath The Paradise' released an intense first teaser video and character poster, raising expectations. 'Pandora: Beneath The Paradise' is a revenge play in which a woman who lives a life that everyone envies restores her lost past memories to punish the forces that manipulated her fate. Director Choi Young Hoon, who gave pleasant and exhilarating catharsis in ‘One The Woman' and 'Good Casting', and local writer Kim Soon Ok of the ratings guarantee check division joined hands. Pandora: Beneath The Paradise:

The first teaser video, which was unveiled amid hot expectations, announces the beginning of a bloody revenge drama that will rage. Hong Tae Ra (Lee Ji Ah) and Pyo Jae Hyun (Lee Sang Yoon) are enjoying a party at the banquet hall, receiving applause and cheers. Tae Ra and Jae Hyun, who are envied by everyone, look at each other lovingly and enjoy happiness. However, the moment the party is ripe, the champagne that explodes reverses the atmosphere like a gunshot signaling a catastrophe. Tae Ra looking back at her and her earrings falling to her land seem to hint at her crisis. Then, with the meaningful phrase 'My perfect life was someone's plan', the fancy banquet hall disappears and turns into a dark place. Standing in a twilight unfamiliar place as if cut off from her outside world, Tara's confused expression is at stake. Attention is focused on what dangers may lurk in her lost memories of the past and what kind of cataclysm the open Pandora will bring with her returned memories.