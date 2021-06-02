Lee Ji Ah, Kim Young Dae and Kim Hyun Soo mourn the loss of a loved one in The Penthouse S3

SBS’ The Penthouse S3 released new stills of Lee Ji Ah, Kim Hyun Soo, and Kim Young Dae! Read below to find out.

48 hours to go for the mega premiere of SBS' blockbuster makjang drama, The Penthouse: War In Life! The Penthouse: War In Life first aired on October 26, 2020, and since then has been reigning both the TRP charts and audiences hearts with the mind-boggling twists and turns, deliciously well-written characters and an insatiable thrill to binge-watch! it saddens us that this will be the final season of the drama, but we are equally excited to watch the final season with full enthusiasm.

SBS released new stills from the first episode of the new season. In the stills, we can see Shim Su Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Bae Rona (Kum Hyun Soo) and Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae) look heartbroken as they mourn the death of their loved one. Dressed in all black, Bae Rona looks at the mourning spot created within the area lined by police tape with an empty expression and tears in her eyes. Shim Su Ryeon looks devastated as Joo Seok Hoon and Bae Rona console her, her eyes brimming with revenge and anger.

It is no secret that the deceased being referred to here is Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) who died a brutal death in the finale episode of season 2 after his car exploded, killing him in the process. Fans might remember that Joo Dante (Uhm Ki Joon) received a newspaper in prison marked with the words, 'Logan Lee out D-Day 9'. Audiences are sure that Joo Dante is responsible for Logan Lee's death. The production team shared that Logan Lee’s death will serve as a catalyst for Shim Soo Ryun to seek her revenge against Joo Dante and Cheon Seo Jin. The Penthouse S3 premieres on June 4 at 10 p.m. KST.

