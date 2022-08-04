Lee Ji Ah to reunite with ‘Penthouse’ writer for new tvN drama; Lee Sang Yoon and more join the cast

tvN's new drama 'Lady' has confirmed the casting of Lee Ji Ah, Lee Sang Yoon, Jang Hee Jin, Park Ki Woong, and Bong Tae Gyu and begins filming. 'Lady' depicts the fierce survival story of a woman who must rise to the position of first lady to protect her beloved family. A woman who comes face to face with the truth of her completely forgotten past, a desperate revenge to punish those who took control of her own destiny and shaken her own destiny, is raging intensely.

Lee Ji Ah takes on the role of Hong Tae Ra, who walks the path of her first lady candidate after her husband's run for president, renewing her life's character again. She has no regrets about her wealth and fame, her husband's unchanging love and her pretty daughter, but she has no memory of her past. Her unsealed memories cause a rift in her life, which she believed was perfect, and she plunges herself into an uncontrollable vortex. We are looking forward to Lee Ji Ah's transformation as Hong Tae Ra, who is fighting a terrible and desperate battle for her survival and revenge.

Lee Sang Yoon plays Pyo Jae Hyun, the husband of Hong Tae Ra (Lee Ji Ah), a genius developer with natural insight skills. With his gentle leadership and sensible personality, he is considered one of the most desirable entrepreneurs of the MZ generation (generation between millennials and GenZ). It has been recognized for its new technology in the field of 'brain nerve smart patch' and has the power to be talked about by politicians and candidates for the next presidential election. Expectations are also high for her acting synergy with Lee Ji Ah.

