Lee Ji Won CONFIRMED to join Nam Da Reum and Kim Sae Ron's Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim

From having one and a half-hour-long weekly episodes to having episodes of a shorter duration, Korean dramas have come a long way indeed! Today, Kakao TV launched the official poster for its teenage fantasy drama, Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim starring Nam Da Reum and Kim Sae Ron in lead roles. In addition to that, Lee Ji Won has been confirmed to join the official cast of the drama.

Lee Ji Won, a talented young actress is best known for her work in dramas like Hospital Playlist season 1 and 2, Do You Like Brahms and So Not Worth It. Lee Ji Won will be playing Kim Sae Ron and Nam Da Reum's classmate, Soo Jung who harbours a crush on Na Woo So, played by Nam Da Reum and dislikes the interest he is showing in the mysterious girl, Ga Doo Shim, played by Kim Sae Ron!

Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim is an upcoming teenage fantasy drama, featuring Nam Da Reum and Kim Sae Ron in lead roles. Nam Da Reum portrays Na Woo Soo, an all-round student who has a tsundere personality. However, people close to him know that he has a heart of gold! On the other hand, Kim Sae Ron portrays Ga Doo Shim a bold and feisty high-school girl who inherited her powers as a shaman from her grandmother and is fated to be a shaman. However, she escapes from her destiny and searches for the life she wants to live.

Excellent Shaman Ga Doo Shim will consist of 12 episodes, each 20 minutes long. The drama is slated to be released sometime this year.

