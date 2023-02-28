Lee Jin Hyuk and 5 UP10TION members depart TOP Media; Group to continue with 7 members

Boy group UP10TION is undergoing a lot of changes with regard to its management company, TOP Media. On February 28, in a statement shared by the agency, it was revealed that members Kuhn, Kogyeol, Bitto, Sunyoul, and Gyujin will be leaving the company after the expiration of their exclusive contracts. However, they will continue to be a part of UP10TION for all group promotions. Similarly, another notice was shared regarding member Lee Jin Hyuk, who used to promote under the stage name Wei with the group before starting on a solo path with his current stage name. Lee Jin Hyuk will be leaving the agency after deciding not to renew his contract. With this, it was revealed to HONEY10 (UP10TION's fandom) that UP10TION will be a septet henceforth, confirming the departure of members Jinhoo, Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk. TOP Media about UP10TION’s future and notice about 5 members leaving

The agency released a notice on its official website along with handwritten letters from Kuhn, Kogyeol, Bitto, Sunyoul, and Gyujin, to their fans. TOP Media expressed their gratitude to the fans who have loved UP10TION and notified them that UP10TION members who have been with the agency right from their debut in September 2015, however, Kuhn, Kogyeol, Bitto, Sunyoul, and Gyujin's exclusive contracts will be expiring on March 11. After long and careful discussions between the agency and the members, they have mutually decided to terminate the exclusive contracts following the completion of their tenure. As all the members carry deep affection for UP10TION, it was decided that UP10TION will remain with the current lineup of seven members with TOP Media agreeing to provide them support whenever needed if they promote as a group. The agency plans to cheer the five artists as they embark on new journies and hope that they can continue to promote as great artists in the future as well.

TOP Media announcing Lee Jin Hyuk’s departure Another notice was shared by TOP Media in concern to Lee Jin Hyuk, the UP10TION member and soloist who has continued to promote individually for the last few years. The agency thanked the fans of the artist for their continued support. Moreover, they confirmed that Lee Jin Hyuk's contract would be concluding on March 11 much like the other members of the group. Similarly, they have had long and careful discussions with the artist himself about his exclusive contract with both agreeing on ending their relationship here. Subsequently, Lee Jin Hyuk will be departing from the agency following the expiration of his exclusive contract. The company noted that from being the trainee Lee Sung Joon to becoming UP10TION member under the stage name Wei and up to his solo promotions as Lee Jin Hyuk, Lee Jin Hyuk did not change at all and continued to work hard and shone brightly. They will continue to cheer him on so that he can be a good artist and a good actor in the future as well.

About UP10TION TOP Media formed a 10-piece named UP10TION, which went on to debut in September 2015. As such, the original lineup comprised members Kuhn, Kogyeol, Bitto, Sunyoul, Gyujin, Jinhoo, Hwanhee, Xiao, Kim Woo Seok, and Lee Jin Hyuk. Out of them, Kim Woo Seok and Lee Jin Hyuk competed on the Mnet idol survival program ‘Produce X 101’ with the former member debuting again as a part of the final 11 members in X1. Following the disbandment of X1, Kim Woo Seok has continued to promote as a solo artist and has also taken to acting with appearances in shows including 'Bulgasal: Immortal Souls', 'Our Blooming Youth', 'Military Prosecutor Doberman' and 'Rookie Cops'. Recently, it was confirmed that he would be making a solo comeback soon. Similarly, Lee Jin Hyuk, who although did not become a part of X1, gained a lot of fame and decided to continue as a soloist, taking up acting roles in shows, 'Find Me in Your Memory' , 'Why Her' and 'Dear M'. Meanwhile, in April 2020, it was announced that member Jinhoo will be going on a hiatus due to health concerns and has not returned since. This announcement has confirmed his departure from the group. The rest of the two members, Hwanhee and Xiao, are currently participating in another Mnet idol survival program named ‘Boys Planet’, as Lee Hwan Hee and Lee Dong Yeol. Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

