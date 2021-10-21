Lee Jin Hyuk and Lee Joo Woo join Hwang In Yeop and Seo Hyun Jin in new SBS romance drama

Lee Jin Hyuk and Lee Joo Woo join the main cast of ‘Why Oh Soo Jae’. Lee Jin Hyuk will be playing the role of Nam Chun Poong who lets go of being an idol and opens up a PC cafe. Lee Joo Woo transforms into Song Mi Rim, a rude but pure-hearted public defender.

Lee Jin Hyuk started acting for the first time in March 2020 with MBC's 'Find Me In Your Memory', and has steadily worked as an actor through JTBC's sitcoms 'Holding On', KBS 'Dear M' and the recently broadcast MBC 'Check the Event'. It is building up, and with this drama, they will continue their 5th work. On October 20th, her agency Bird ENT said, "Lee Joo Woo will appear in SBS' new drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae'. We ask for your interest.”

A detailed melodrama that tells the story of a woman who makes the wrong choice in life and lives for the wrong kind of success. After she falls in love with a certain young man, she changes the direction of her life and learns to properly love herself. It is a love story that is described as painful yet exciting and cold yet warm. Gong Chan, a freshman at Seojoong University’s law school and the owner of a bar.

He met Oh Soo Jae in the past when he was falsely accused of a crime. After serving time in jail for a crime he didn’t commit, he is cleared of the charges and reunites with Oh Soo Jae at the law school where she is an adjunct professor.

On the other hand, Lee Jin Hyuk released his 4th mini album 'Ctrl+V' on the 18th and started full-fledged activities with the title song 'Work Work', starting with a music broadcast this weekend.

ALSO READ: Son Seok Gu and Jeon Jong Seo share an ambiguous relationship in new poster for ‘Nothing Serious’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.