Lee Jin Wook and Kwon Nara share a tragic love story that spans over centuries in ‘Bulgasal’ trailer

On December 4, tvN released the preview for the first episode of ‘Bulgasal: Immortal Souls’ and we are already getting goosebumps with Lee Jin Wook and Kwon Nara’s acting! The trailer begins with Lee Jin Wook saying, “You and I found each other.” Kwon Nara responded that “No matter how many times we gain a new life, we will cross each other’s paths.” The line is coupled with an explosive image of Lee Jin Wook saving Kwon Nara from any harm.

The next few frames show Lee Jin Wook’s frustrations over the betrayals and heartbreaks he received over the 6 centuries he has lived. The first episode is to be released on December 18. Previously, tvN released new stills of Gong Seung Yeon as Dan Seol, the wife of Dan Hwal (Lee Jin Wook) 600 years ago. As the only daughter of a military officer Dan Geuk (Jung Jin Young), who has spent his whole life on the battlefield, she was not loved by her father or mother-in-law because of her father's orders and an unwanted marriage.

She gave birth to a child and met the only family who loved her, but even that ended in tragedy. In the published photos, Dan Sol (Gong Seung Yeon) is caught facing a long period of sadness and short-lived happiness, making us pay attention to her sad story. First of all, the appearance stained with tears causes regret. The corners of her eyes reddened from how much she cried, and her lips were dry, letting her know what kind of pain she must have lived through. In addition, a subtle tension is blooming as to where the resentment eyes are headed.

Dan Sol's unique appearance on horseback wearing a man's costume also draws attention. Defensive gestures and determined eyes that draw the child they are riding with show a deep maternal love towards their children. In addition, the child's eyes are covered with a black cloth at this time, raising curiosity about the reason.

