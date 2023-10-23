Lee Jin Wook, Go Ah Sung, Kim Sun Young, and more; Check out cameos in Suzy and Yang Se Jong's Doona!

Doona! has recently released all nine of its episodes, featuring Bae Suzy and Yang Se Jong as the lead actors. The series has garnered widespread attention from fans around the world, thanks to the exceptional performances of the lead actors in their respective roles. Moreover, the show also included several cameo appearances by highly talented actors, adding to the overall enjoyment of the series. Let’s look at the cameos featured on the show Doona!

Cameos in Doona!

Actor Lee Jin Wook is known for his roles in the post-apocalyptic horror K-drama Sweet Home and fantasy K-drama Bulgasal: Immortal Souls appeared on the show as Park In Wook, who played Doo Na’s manager. He appeared in episode 2 and later in episodes 6 to 9. Actress Go Ah Sung, known for her role in Life On Mars, and the horror film The Host, also appears on Doona! as Lee Doo Na’s idol group Dream Sweet’s member Ha Yeon. Fans were also surprised to see the actress perform so well as a K-pop idol, praising her on-screen presence as a member of the fictional group.

The popular dance crew LACHICA also make an appearance as fellow Dream Sweet members. Choi Ri An appears as Shi Na meanwhile, Simeez appears as Ye Ji. Janet Suhh, a singer also appears as Ye Ji, a Dream Sweet member. Kim Yoo Mi, known for her role in SWAT Police starred as President Ma who made an appearance in episodes 2 and 8. Popular actress Kim Sun Young known for her roles in Reply 1988, Because This is My First Life, Crash Landing On You and more, made an appearance in episodes 6 to 8 as Lee Do Na’s mother.

More about Doona!

Doona! tells the tale of Lee Doo Na, a former K-pop idol who is now retired. In her prime, she was the most popular and dazzling idol, known as the center and visual of her group. However, an unfortunate incident led Doo Na to retire from the industry and pursue a more ordinary life.

On the other hand, there's Won Ju, a kind university student living in a shared house with Doo Na. The mystery shrouding her past piques his curiosity, ultimately fostering a deep connection between them. As their relationship unfolds, he embarks on a journey to unravel the mystery surrounding Doo Na.

