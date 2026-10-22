Lee Jin Wook joins Girls’ Generation’s Lim YoonA in Korean remake of Japanese drama Unnatural; Report

Lee Jin Wook is all set to star alongside Girls’ Generation’s Lim YoonA in the upcoming Korean remake of the hit Japanese series Unnatural. Tentatively titled Unnatural, the tvN medical mystery drama will follow pathologists as they search unnatural demise and uncover the hidden truths behind mysterious cases. With its intriguing premise and a promising lead cast, the upcoming series is scheduled to premiere in 2027.

Lee Jin Wook to play forensic pathologist Gu Seung Hyuk

According to The Sportschosun, Lee Jin Wook will portray Gu Seung Hyuk, a fellow pathologist working at a center. Known for his cool-headed nature and emotionally reserved personality, Gu Seung Hyuk rarely allows others to see what he is feeling. His unwavering focus on the ones who have passed away, rather than the living, has earned him the nickname “Jeoseung (afterlife) Hyuk” among his colleagues.

The character prefers to maintain his distance from others and is reluctant to build personal connections. Often seen with an expressionless face and a cynical attitude, Gu Seung Hyuk keeps his interactions to a minimum, allowing his work to take precedence over everything else.

Lim YoonA to lead the medical mystery drama

Lim YoonA was previously confirmed to play Song Do Eun, a forensic pathologist at the center of the story. Her character will be part of the team searching unnatural demises, as the drama explores the mysteries surrounding every single person. With Lee Jin Wook joining the cast, Unnatural is shaping up to be an intriguing addition to tvN’s upcoming drama lineup, with its premiere slated for 2027.

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