Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, Kim Woo Seok & more CONFIRM casting in 'The Immortal' that'll air following ‘Jirisan’

tvN has unveiled the cast of ‘The Immortal’ that will follow 'Jirisan' including Lee Jin Wook and Kwon Nara as leads. The supernatural drama will also star actors Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon, Jung Jin Young, Park Myung Shin, and Kim Woo Seok in supporting roles as revealed on October 26. The drama talks about a mythical creature known as bulgasal.

The drama revolves around the story of a woman, Min Sang Woon (played by Kwon Nara). She has lived for over 600 years after being reincarnated multiple times. She remembers all of her past lives very vividly.

The other character is Dan Hwal, played by Lee Jin Wook, who has lived as a bulgasal feeding off of human blood and has an immortality curse. Dan Hwal is married to Dan Sol (played by Gong Seung Yeon), a daughter of an influential family.

Min Sang Woon was once a bulgasal herself but has since been reincarnated as a human. Following her twin sister and mother’s murders by an unknown man, she has moved into hiding with her younger sister Min Sa Ho.

The two cross paths and Min Sang Woon fears her cover will be blown. Characters like Lee Joon’s Ok Eul Tae add spice with their influential setup and charisma. Fans are also excited to see former UP10TION and former X1 member Kim Woo Seok as an actor in the drama.

tvN is currently airing the highly anticipated thriller ‘Jirisan’ starring Joo Ji Hoon and Jun Ji Hyun. The drama is slated to continue for 16 episodes and is expected to end in mid-December. So one can expect ‘The Immortal’ to start its broadcast at the year-end, though no official date has been revealed yet.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: October 2021: Here are 10 binge worthy Kdramas premiering in the upcoming month

Will you watch ‘the Immortal’? Let us know below.