Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon & Jung Jinyoung to appear in upcoming drama The Immortal

On March 17, tvN announced that actors Lee Jin Wook, Kwon Nara, Lee Joon, Gong Seung Yeon, Jung Jinyoung, Park Myung Shin, and Kim Woo Seok will appear in the drama "The Immortal" to be broadcast next year.

"The Immortal" tells the story of a woman who has gone through several reincarnations over the course of 600 years but remembers all of her past lives and a man who has lived as a bulgasal, a mythical creature that feeds off human blood and is cursed with immorality, for roughly the same period of time.

Repeating death and reincarnation, the narrative of characters intertwined with ties and karma from the past to the present unfolds in this fantasy drama.

Lee Jin Wook plays Dan Hwal, who used to be a human but is on the verge of losing the last remnants of humanity after so long a time. The only thing keeping him going is the desire for revenge against the woman that turned him into the monster he is today.

Kwon Nara plays Min Sang Woon, who was once a bulgasal but has reincarnated as a human. After suffering the loss of her mother and twin sister at the hands of an unidentified murderer, she escapes with her younger sister Min Sa Ho and lives quietly in hiding.

Lee Joon plays the role of another (hidden) immortal, Ok Eul Tae. He lives the same life as Dan Hwal but enjoys the power, wealth and dominance that comes with it.

Gong Seung Yeon would be seen as Dan Sol, wife of Dan Hwal in the past. The daughter of a powerful man, she married Dan Hwal because of her father.

In addition, we have Park Myung Shin, Kim Woo Seok and Jung Jinyoung in the cast as well. This combination of veterans with great acting skills and newcomers is bound to increase the weightage and freshness of the drama, and would give birth to never-before-seen characters.

Director Jang Young Woo, who was well-received for directing "I need Romance 3", "Entourage" and co-directing "Mr. Sunshine" and "Sweet Home", will be taking over the reins of the crew. The authors Kwon So Ra and Seo Jae Won, who wrote "The Guest", are in charge of the script, adding credibility. The series is scheduled to broadcast in 2022.

Are you excited for 'The Immortal'? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

