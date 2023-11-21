Lee Jin Wook, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi and more stand in solidarity with G-Dragon amidst ongoing drug investigations

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction and assault

G-Dragon tested negative for drug use for his hair test while the results of his fingernail test still awaited. On November 7, he posted on Instagram about his philosophies on right and wrong acceptance which was supported by many celebrities like SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, Lee Jin Wook and more. The BIGBANG member was booked by police for drug accusations earlier this October. The rapper appeared for voluntary hair and urine tests along with police questioning on November 6.

SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, Lee Jin Wook and show support for G-Dragon

G-Dragon took to Instagram and shared a message on the right and wrong reasons and his philosophies on the topic. The post read that everything eventually goes back to the right reason. Elaborating on it, he wrote, that at first wrong things may be temporarily accepted but it doesn't last. He continued that everything moves according to the right logic.

This post received many likes from multiple celebrities which included SEVENTEEN's Hoshi, Bulgasal actor Lee Jin Wook, Tiger JK, Se7en, Jang Woo Hyuk, Kim Ina and Yoon Se Ho. Lee Jin Wook who has also appeared in dramas like Sweet Home, Doona! and more was accused of sexual assault in 2016. Following the post, his sister and his brother-in-law also showed their support for G-Dragon on social networking sites. The personalities of the entertainment industry displayed their solidarity through social media.

G-Dragon's drug case till now

G-Dragon was booked by the police for charges of drug use on October 25. The rapper and his lawyer officially made a statement on October 27 and denied allegations of drug abuse against him. Investigations against him started right after the news of Lee Sun Kyun's drug case broke out.

On November 6, G-Dragon voluntarily appeared for police questioning and for hair and urine tests. Later, there were reports that the idol had removed all his body hair to escape drug investigations. He firmly denied such accusations and his lawyer criticised the police and media for misinformation.

G-Dragon's hair tests showed a negative result for drugs on November 20 and his fingernail test results are awaited.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

