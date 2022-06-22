Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA are a couple in trouble in first posters for ‘Big Mouth’

Lee Jong Suk (as Park Chang Ho) and YoonA (as Go Mi Ho) meet as a couple and foretell a war to save each other from a wall of power that cannot be overcome. In the released poster, you can get a glimpse of a couple Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) and Go Mi Ho (YoonA), who are completely different from the background to the temperature.

Park Chang Ho, who is standing alone in the light of a cold prison where there is no warmth at all, one can feel the despair in his eyes. On the other hand, at the end of the botanical garden where there is damp vitality, there is sadness in the gaze of Go Mi Ho , as if looking at her husband in the dark.

On the other hand, in the other posters, although the situation is different, the images of Park Chang Ho and Go Mi Ho, who have the same eyes, are drawn, drawing attention. Park Chang Ho, who had a scar on his face, and Go Mi Ho, with his messy hair, exude a wild aura different from before. Even though they are far apart, we wonder how these two people with the same atmosphere will get through this hardship.

The drama follows Park Chang Ho (Lee Jong Suk) who works as a lawyer with a measly 10% winning rate. He is a talkative person and, because of this, people call him Big Mouth. He happens to get involved in a murder case and he is somehow fingered as genius swindler Big Mouse.

Due to this, Park Chang Ho finds himself in a life-threatening situation. Meanwhile, Go Mi Ho (YoonA) is Park Chang Ho’s wife and she works as a nurse. She has a beautiful appearance and a personality that is both wise and brave. She helped her husband become a lawyer by supporting him financially and psychologically. Go Mi Ho learns that Park Chang Ho is suspected to be the genius swindler Big Mouse and attempts to clear her husband's name.

