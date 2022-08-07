Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA’s drama ‘Big Mouth’ records personal best ratings

MBC’s new drama ‘Big Mouth’ has marked its highest ratings yet! The new Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA starrer has been successfully recording an increase in ratings with every new episode so far. The noir drama continued this streak by marking an average nationwide rating of 8.6 percent with its fourth episode, which aired on August 6. This is an increase from its previous personal best of 7.6 percent, earned with its third episode. In the metropolitan area, ‘Big Mouth’ recorded 8.7 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s ‘Alchemy of Souls’ has recorded an average nationwide rating of 6.6 percent with its fifteenth episode. The Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook fantasy romance series has also recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.8 percent among the key demographic of viewers aged 20 to 49 with its latest episode. With the show’s previous episode, aired on July 31, ‘Alchemy of Souls’ recorded its current personal best ratings (7.6 percent).

‘It’s Beautiful Now’, airing on KBS 2TV (public broadcast network), continues its reign as the most-watched program airing on Saturday with an average nationwide rating of 25.6 percent.

SBS’ show, ‘Today’s Webtoon', recorded an average nationwide rating of 3.1 percent with its fourth episode. The new series stars Kim Sejeong, Nam Yoon Su and Choi Daniel. This is a slight decrease from its previous episode.

With its third episode, JTBC’s ‘The Good Detective 2’ marked an average rating of 4.2 percent. Recording a nationwide average of 1.9 percent with its latest episode, TV Chosun’s series ‘Becoming Witch’ saw an increase in its ratings for the first time following its premiere.

