Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA to work together in upcoming drama

More good news for K-drama enthusiasts! On September 1 KST, it was revealed that veteran actors Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will be working together as the leads Park Chang Ho and Go Mi Ho, a married couple, in the upcoming tvN drama ‘Big Mouth’ (literal translation). The drama will be airing in 2022.

The story revolves around the bizarre events happening in the life of a poorly rated lawyer with a ten per cent success rate, named Park Chang Ho, who takes the responsibility of solving a murder mystery and tries everything under his capabilities to dig deep into the mystery. Now that he is stuck between this big case, he has to unveil the wrongdoings of the privileged upper class in order to keep his family and loved ones safe.

Lee Jong Suk will be taking the role of Park Chang Ho and will fit into this broke and unsuccessful character, commonly known as the ‘Big Mouth’ amongst his friends for always bragging and never actually doing anything.

On the other hand, Girls’ Generation’s YoonA will be starring as Park Chang Ho’s wife Go Mi Ho. Even though Go Mi Ho, a professional nurse, does everything to see her husband become a successful lawyer, she withdraws her support, seeing Park Chang Ho nowhere close to being ‘successful’. The once graceful and reserved character becomes cold and foul-mouthed because of the unfavourable circumstances.

The drama is created by Jang Young Chul and Jung Kyung Soon, who previously worked on the super-hit Netflix original ‘Vagabond’ and will be directed by Oh Choong Hwan, who had a big hand in the success of the drama ‘Hotel Del Luna’.

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk, Kim Rae Won & ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to star in upcoming film Decibel

Are you excited about ‘Big Mouth’? Let us know in the comments below.