Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo’s top 5 swoon-worthy moments from W: Two Worlds Apart

Step into the mesmerizing world of Korean dramas, where Lee Jong Suk and Han Hyo Joo’s W: Two Worlds Apart reign as a captivating enigma, defying the usual predictable routine. Enter a realm of limitless possibilities, where the laws of logic bend at the whims of imagination. In W: Two World Apart, the writer, Song Jae Jung, has masterfully crafted a fantasy drama with an array of loopholes, each with its own peculiar logic. The joy lies in embracing the liberty to create your own rules and immerse yourself in this captivating world where imagination knows no bounds. Along with the excitement of uncertainty, here are the top 5 moments from the drama that will keep you hooked to your screens.

The iconic wink

Regardless of whether you have seen the drama or not, you cannot be oblivious to the iconic wink of Lee Jong Suk. In episode 3 when Kang Chul and Oh Yeon Joo are just trying to get to know each other and Kang Chul was trying to figure out why Oh Yeon Joo is around her, fans get to see the undying chemistry between the two. Before going into the elevator Kabg Chul asks Oh Yoon Joo’s age and if she is married. Upon hearing NO as an answer, Kang Chul exclaims it’s good news for him and goes into the elevator. Seeing the baffled expression on Oh Yeon Joo’s face he shares his iconic wink that leaves fans breathless.

Killer revealed

The enigmatic appearance of the killer in episode 3 provides a tantalizing clue to his character. His ability to transcend the confines of comic book logic is a testament to the limitless realm of this drama, where anything is possible.

Dad’s disappearance and motive behind killer creation

As the story unravels, the motive behind the creation of the killer character is unveiled in episode 5, illuminating the writer's ingenious twists. The killer becomes a powerful tool, skillfully employed to propel the plot in unforeseen directions. A revelation that showcases the limitless powers this character holds within the story's fabric. Yet, not a single loose thread dangles without purpose. The disappearance of Dad shrouded in mystery since the very first episode, finally finds resolution. The meticulous planning and attention to detail are evident, providing a sense of fulfillment as each piece of the puzzle finds its rightful place.

Bulletproof Oh Yeon Joo?

The intrigue deepens when Kang Chul shoots at Yeon Joo, convinced of her invincibility. The revelation behind this unshakable confidence comes to light in episode 5, offering a satisfying explanation that ties everything together.

Memory amnesia

Delight in the art of subtlety as you explore the nuances that bear a larger significance. Take, for instance, that heart-rending moment in episode 11, where Oh Yeon Joo desperately conceals her emotions behind a book. Viewers must have cried with Oh Yeon Joo when Kang Chul wasn’t able to remember her. Such a seemingly insignificant act holds the key to a major plot twist, as the truth unfolds unexpectedly, leaving the audience mesmerized by its simplicity and effectiveness.

Advertisement

Now, it's your turn to join the enchantment. Dive into W-Two Worlds, embrace the unpredictable, savor the surprises, and let your imagination soar.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Moving trailer: Jo In Sung, Han Hyo Joo, Ryu Seung Ryong and others take on a dangerous mission