Lee Jong Suk and IU: Journey from strangers to colleagues to friends to lovers

2022 ended with a shocker for K-drama and K-pop fans as actor Lee Jong Suk and singer-actor IU confirmed that they are dating via their agencies. The ‘Big Mouth’ star had teased the news on the previous day as he expressed his gratitude to a certain someone while accepting his award for winning the Daesang at the 2022 MBC Drama Awards. While the fans and media questioned who it was, soon media outlets reported that Lee Jong Suk and the singer whose real name is Lee Ji Eun, have been in a relationship. The confirmations came in, followed by individual letters to the fans of the two artists shared on their fan cafes where the two personally spoke about their feelings for each other and the support they have received. IU added that they will continue to date ‘quietly and beautifully’ while Lee Jong Suk expressed his nervousness about introducing someone to his fans as this was his first time.

As the two Korean superstars successfully take the news world by storm with their sudden confession of love, we take a look back at the moments leading up to this. Lee Jong Suk and IU’s introduction It is believed that the actor and singer first met as fellow popular acts on SBS’ Inkigayo’ The weekly music show is known to often bring together K-pop and K-drama under one roof by recruiting rising stars as their hosts. Similarly, Lee Jong Suk joined IU as an MC on the program in 2012 and the two became a popular duo on the show. A recent collection of their first and last appearances together all those years back has been shared by the show where IU and Lee Jong Suk began their journey as Tinkerbell and Peter Pan and ended it with him saying “I can come back to see our Ms. IU whenever I want right?” while she agrees to it. The adorable interaction has the fans cooing at their chemistry and how they did not expect the two to end up together years later.

Lee Jong Suk was ‘annoyed’ at IU? According to reports, when Lee Jong Suk appeared on a talk show and mentioned hosting the music show, he spoke about how at first he had trouble working with IU as she would ask them to dress up in order to appeal to the public but he found it annoying. To add to this, others adored Nation’s Little Sister which is IU’s nickname and Lee Jong Suk mentioned not liking her at first. Later on, the two had an opportunity to open up and she became one of his few friends. IU singing at Lee Jong Suk’s brother’s wedding Actor Lee Jong Suk’s brother’s wedding took place in early October and it was singer IU’s special congratulatory performance that left everyone in awe. At that time, it was not revealed that the two were dating and their fans only found it amazing that they had kept their friendship strong after all these years. Her singing made the bride extremely happy as she did not stop playfully hitting her husband (Lee Jong Suk’s brother) in disbelief. On the other hand, it was also noted by fans that his parents were happily cheering the songstress’ powerful voice. After the wedding was done IU bid goodbye to Lee Jong Suk who nodded in return. Lee Jong Suk inviting her to the wedding for singing the celebratory song was not pondered upon by the fans and no one thought that they were dating as the two were known to be friends and IU is often invited to ceremonies thanks to her sweet voice and even kinder presence.