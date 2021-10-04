Lee Jong Suk dishes on upcoming projects 'Decibel' & 'Big Mouth' as well as what attracted him to these roles

Lee Jong Suk fans, brace yourselves because he is coming! The talented Hallyu star will be making his highly anticipated comeback with multiple interesting projects, post his return from mandatory military service. The handsome star will be starring in tvN's upcoming drama 'Big Mouth' opposite Girls' Generation's YoonA and he will also be starring alongside ASTRO‘s Cha Eun Woo and Kim Rae Won in the new action film 'Decibel'.

In a recent pictorial interview with Arena Homme Plus magazine, the actor dishes on his upcoming projects as well as what attracted him to these roles. Lee Jong Suk recalled that the script for his action film 'Decibel' was such a page-turner that he signed the film right away. He also added saying that the role was really worth the challenge. As for 'Big Mouth', the actor shared that he was slightly apprehensive of taking on a new kind of character but he also welcomed the challenge. Explaining his apprehension further, the actor stated that since his character is older and married, it would serve as a challenge to portray the part effectively and can prove to be a game-changer too. He hopes the newness of the character resonates with his fans as well.

Besides that, Lee Jong Suk will also be making a special appearance in the highly-anticipated sequel to the 2018 movie 'The Witch: Part 1. The Subversion.' In his post-shoot interview, the actor remarked that his role in ‘The Witch 2’ is fun because it’s a "villain-esque character who’s not a villain.” We cannot wait for Lee Jong Suk's grand comeback! Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

