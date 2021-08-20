Lee Jong Suk finds Kim Woo Bin's adorable doppelganger; Shows off bromance with him

There is no bromance like Lee Jong Suk and Kim Woo Bin's friendship in K-drama land! The talented model turned actors have been friends since their rookie days and starred in KBS' famous 'School 2013' as well! Both the actors have often mentioned that they are close friends outside work and hang out together as well. In fact, Lee Jong Suk stood by Kim Woo Bin when the latter was undergoing treatment for cancer and even went on a vacation to Hawaii in 2018!

Well, now it seems like Lee Jong Suk has found a new friend to hang out with and he is Kim Woo Bin's adorable doppelganger! Yes, you read it right. On August 19, Lee Jong Suk posted three photos on his Instagram with the caption, "I got it because it resembles someone."In the pictures, Lee Jong Suk can be seen holding a stuffed doll that resembles Kim Woo Bin! Lee Jong Suk tagged Kim Woo Bin on the doll he was holding. Not just that, the other two photos showed Kim Woo Bin looking healthy and raring to go!

You can check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, Lee Jong Suk is filming the movie 'Decibel' while Kim Woo Bin's film 'Alien' will be premiering soon. Besides that Lee Jong Suk will be starring in the legal drama 'Big Mouth' opposite Girls' Generation's YoonA and Kim Woo Bin has been reportedly cast in the Netflix original drama 'Delivery Knight'. We cannot wait to see two of our favourite Hallyu stars on screen again!

