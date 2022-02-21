Lee Jong Suk is gearing up for his marriage; Here’s how

During a conversation with ELLE Korea, actor Lee Jong Suk who is set to return to acting with his next drama ‘Big Mouse’ spoke about some very interesting thoughts regarding his love life. On being asked about any activities that he would like to take up if he had a lot of time to rest, the actor expressed his wish to take up ‘groom’ classes.

In order to be prepared, the said classes would include cooking and massage lessons for his wife. Lee Jong Suk revealed how he has always had an inclination towards starting his own happy family and would like to begin it by asking God to grant him the wish of meeting his ideal type. What does that include? Someone wise, confident, someone he can respect and most importantly a cute lady.

He was also asked to choose between someone I love and someone that loves me. And unlike previously where he would choose people that love him i.e his fans, he thinks now is the correct time to go for someone that he loves. All these talks have us thinking if the ‘While You Were Sleeping’ actor has found someone to dote over and is just waiting to announce it to the world.

Lee Jong Suk was discharged from the military in January 2021 and has since been diligently prepping for his K-drama return with ‘Big Mouse’. The drama opposite Girls’ Generation’s YoonA is scheduled for a release later this year.

