Lee Jong Suk & Girls’ Generation’s YoonA’s drama ‘Big Mouth’ soars to new personal best viewership ratings

MBC’s new drama ‘Big Mouth’, starring Lee Jong Suk and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA, is continuing to set new personal records! This week, ‘Big Mouth’ aired its fifth and sixth episodes on August 12 and 13, respectively. The noir drama successfully set new personal viewership records with each of the two new episodes.

According to Nielsen Korea, with its fifth episode, ‘Big Mouth’ recorded an average nationwide viewership rating of 9.8 percent, marking a new personal all-time high for the drama.

Following this, the Lee Jong Suk and YoonA starrer rose to another new high with its very next episode! ‘Big Mouth’ successfully broke into double digit ratings with its sixth episode, which aired on August 13. The MBC drama recorded an average nationwide rating of 10.8 percent with its latest episode, not only marking an increase from its previous episode, but also breaking into double digit ratings for the first time, and setting a new personal record.

MBC’s new show stars Lee Jong Suk as Park Chang Ho, and Girls’ Generation’s YoonA as Go Mi Ho, joined by Kim Joo Hun as Choi Do Ha. The noir drama follows Park Chang Ho, an underperforming lawyer, who gets involved in a murder case. The same ends up turning him into a genius con artist overnight, known as ‘Big Mouse’. What ensues is his journey of delving into a massive conspiracy among the privileged upper class, as he does his best to survive and safeguard his family.

The show aired its first episode on July 29. With its past four episodes, ‘Big Mouth’ has successfully increased its nationwide average viewership ratings with every new episode.

