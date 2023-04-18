Lee Jong Suk grooves to NewJeans’ Hype Boy and BTS’ Dynamite with Pinocchio costar Shin Jae Ha

Lee Jong Suk interacted with his fans in the Philippines at a fan meeting held earlier this month on April 15. Shortly after its commencement, glimpses of the fan meet started going viral. When netizens dug deeper to find out what the root cause was, they came across a plethora of clips that showed actor Lee Jong Suk performing his very own cover of NewJeans’ hit song Hype Boy and BTS’ chart-topper ‘Dynamite’ alongside ‘Crash Course in Romance’ fame Shin Jae Ha. The duo’s energetic performance had the crowd going wild with their impressive dance moves and gripping stage presence. Given the inevitable impact of the aforementioned performance, the clips of the same unsurprisingly went viral.

Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha’s performance

Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha are known to share a great bond. The two actors have previously teamed up for some of Lee Jong Suk’s most successful dramas including ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘While You Were Sleeping’. While a better part of netizens couldn’t stop gushing over the duo’s charming dance moves, others praised Lee Jong Suk for bringing Shin Jae Ha along at his Manila fan meet. Netizens were also shocked to see just how perfect and coordinated their Lee Jong Suk and Shin Jae Ha’s ‘Hype Boy’ as well as ‘Dynamite’ performances were and how it must have taken them so much practice to get to this point.

About Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk has appeared in a myriad of super-hit Korean dramas including ‘Pinocchio’, ‘While You Were Sleeping’ and ‘W: Two Worlds’. The actor was most recently seen in ‘Big Mouth’ alongside Girls’ Generation’s YoonA. ‘Big Mouth’ was Lee Jong Suk’s first project following his military discharge in 2021. The actor made his television debut with the 2010 K-drama ‘Prosecutor Princess’.

His rise to mainstream fame however was marked by the release of ‘School 2013’. His role in the drama rewarded him with the ‘Best New Actor’ award at the KBS Drama Awards. Lee Jong Suk subsequently starred opposite Lee Bo Young in ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’. The drama was not only successful but was in fact extended from 16 episodes to 18 on account of its popularity.

