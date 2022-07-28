Lee Jong Suk is a heckled lawyer with a low success rate in new stills released ahead of ‘Big Mouth’ premiere

‘Big Mouth’ is merely a day away from its grand premiere and we cannot keep calm. Though we seem to not be the only ones gearing up for the highly anticipated launch of Park Chang Ho’s change in personality. The latest stills released by MBC show the original side of the character played by Lee Jong Suk.

A lawyer whose work life is in shambles, Park Chang Ho is regarded as a third grade worker with a measly success rate of 10 percent. He can be seen sitting in a courtroom, looking worried. With creased eyebrows, and questions on his mind, he speaks to his father-in-law Go Ki Kwang (Lee Ki Young), who acts as the director of the law firm that he works at.

His confused state continues as people come ahead to counsel him and at the same time call out his subpar skills. Lastly, he sits dejected outside the court, with his clothes unkempt, wondering what went wrong. His relationship with his wife Go Mi Ho (Girls’ Generation’s YoonA) has shaken up his life while his work is in no better position as well.

‘Big Mouth’ is the story when this struggling man turns his life around after a life changing incident that puts him behind bars. He turns into a swindler with the same name, and becomes a confident, fearless man who challenges his troublesome inmates.

‘Big Mouth’ premieres on July 29 at 9:50 pm KST (6:30 am IST) on MBC and Disney+ Hotstar.

