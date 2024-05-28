The Plot stills: Lee Jong Suk to appear as Kang Dong Won's reliable teammate who aids with contract murders

Lee Jong Suk was confirmed to make a special appearance in the film The Plot and would be appearing as Kang Dong Won's teammate. The crime thriller is all set to hit the theatres on May 29. Lee Jong Suk is known for working in dramas like Big Mouth, While You Were Sleeping and more. Last year in December, he was confirmed to be dating the popular soloist IU.

Lee Jong Suk to play Kang Dong Won's supporter in The Plot

It was confirmed that Lee Jong Suk would be making a cameo appearance in the upcoming crime thriller The Plot. The actor would be playing the role of Jjak Noon who is a reliable teammate of the main character who is played by Kang Dong Won. Anticipation runs high as the popular actor has been confirmed to make an appearance in the exciting film. See the latest stills released on May 28 below.

More about The Plot

The Plot is a crime thriller which is set to release in South Korea on May 29, 2024. It has been adapted from the Hong Kong film Accident. Kang Dong Won, Lee Moo Saeng, Lee Mi Sook, Lee Hyun Wook and Tan Jun Sang take on the main roles in the film.

It tells the story of a team who undertakes contract murderers and makes them look like accidents. Kang Dng Won plays the designer of the team who frames perfect plans for the murders. But he gets involved in an unexpected accident and things go haywire.

The film has been directed by Lee Yo Sup who also directed The Queen of Crime.

More about Lee Jong Suk

Lee Jong Suk made his debut in 2010 with the KBS drama Princess Prosecutor and film Be With Me. Over the years the actor has been selected to be a part of projects that have been received well by the audience. He first rose to fame with his drama School 2013 and the streak continues with back-to-back hits with I Can Hear Your Voice, Doctor Stranger, Pinocchio, W: Two Worlds, Romance is a Bonus Book and Big Mouth.

