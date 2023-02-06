Lee Jong Suk is the perfect supporter of girlfriend IU as fans spot THIS special item on him

Couple of the year, actor Lee Jong Suk and singer-actress IU quickly became the talk of the town after confirming their relationship at the start of the year. While they were known to have been acquaintances for a long while, the two seemingly began dating last year a few months after the ‘Romance is a Bonus Book’ star got discharged from his military service. What was spotted on Lee Jong Suk?

‘The Golden Hour’ concert merchandise was a hot item even as it was released with many rushing to buy and the large demand from IU’s fans however it seems as though her number one fan got his hands on coveted merchandise. In a recent Instagram story update by Taeyong Ko of Beyond Closet, Lee Jong Suk was seen hanging out with his friend. The story was captioned, “Working on collection with Jjongsuk” where the actor was seen making a V sign at the camera. However, eagle eyed fans noticed another important thing as they spotted ‘The Golden Hour’ cap on him. Likely to be from IU’s‘The Golden Hour: Under The Orange Sun’ concerts in September which the actor is known to have attended, many were happy to see Lee Jong Suk lending his support to the songstress in even the tiniest of ways.

Meanwhile, Ko Taeyong who is a designer with the brand seems to have been aware and supportive of his friend’s relationship with IU as he was also spotted at Lee Jong Suk’s brother’s wedding where he shared a photo from the singer’s congratulatory performance. This is the same event, that netizens later spoke about how the two were already dating then but no one suspected anything thanks to their long running friendship.

Lee Jong Suk and IU The two are sai to have first met for starring as the MCs on the SBS music show 'Inkigayo' after which they continued to remain friends. During the year-end award ceremony for MBC, Lee Jong Suk thanked a special person in his speech for winning the Daesang fueling relationship rumours which were soon confirmed by the agencies of both artists.

