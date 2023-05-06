Lee Jong Suk, IU, EXO’s Chanyeol, Kim Go Eun, Park Bo Young and others make donations on Korean Children’s Day

Park Bo Young donated 100 million won to Seoul Children's Hospital through the Children and Future Foundation ahead of Children's Day. The 100 million won he donated will be used to improve the art therapy environment at the Development Center in Seoul Children's Hospital.

Lee Jong Suk and Kim Go Eun:

On May 3rd, Lee Jong Suk donated 100 million won to the children's hospital at Asan Medical Center in Seoul, with the hope that all children will grow up healthy and happy. The 100 million won donated by Lee Jong Suk on May 5, which was Children's Day, will be used to support the treatment of children from low-income families. According to her agency BH Entertainment, Kim Go Eun donated 50 million won to Seoul National University Children's Hospital on May 5. Kim Go Eun has been sending her donations with a warm heart for the third year since 2020. The 50 million won donated by Kim Go Eun will be used meaningfully for the treatment of children from low-income families who are experiencing financial difficulties in the treatment of chronic or severe diseases.

Chanyeol and IU:

On May 4th, Snail of Love announced that Chanyeol donated 20 million won to support hearing-impaired children. The donations delivered this time will be used to support cochlear implant surgery and speech rehabilitation treatment for two hearing-impaired children. On May 3rd, Lee Jong Suk delivered 100 million won to the children's hospital at Asan Medical Center in Seoul. Following Lee Jong Suk, IU gave a heartfelt gift to the students of Miral School, a special school for children with disabilities, on May 4th. On this day, IU prepared enough pizza, drinks, and rice cakes for lunch for all the students and teachers of Milal School.

Lee Seung Gi:

Singer and actor Lee Seung Gi comforted children at Seoul National University Children's Hospital by becoming an angel of hope ahead of Children's Day on May 5. On Children's Day, when children should be happy, Lee Seung Gi proposed the event directly to the hospital with the idea that he wanted to instill joy and courage to face the disease and comfort the families, who had to spend time at the hospital for treatment.

