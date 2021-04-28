Lee Jong Suk, Kim Rae Won & ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo to star in upcoming film Decibel

The cast of Decibel is here to soar temperatures in summers! Read on to find out.

The summers are here and the clear indication of that is the exciting new cast of the forth-coming film Decibel! Actor Lee Jong Suk who just returned from the military will be making his big-screen comeback with Decibel alongside Kim Rae Won, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Jung Sang Hoon, Park Byung Eun, Lee Sang Hee and Jo Dal Hwan. Decibel is about a group of people who work collectively to stop a sound terrorism attack in the city that is similar to an incident that happened in a submarine a year ago. According to various reports, actors have already begun filming on April 20.

The film is directed by Hwang In Ho, who previously directed Spellbound and Master. The makers of the film have gone to great lengths to stage a terror attack in the middle of the city, authentically. However, the makers will amp it by introducing experts in the field of submarines, naval command, and chemical bombs. Lee Jong Suk is literally flooded with offers. He is confirmed to make a special appearance in the sequel to the film The Witch. He is also in positive talks to headline the K-drama Big Mouth. In Decibel, Lee Jong Suk will be playing a Navy captain who is fiercely loyal to the crew of his submarine. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo will be making his big-screen debut with Decibel. The talented actor will be playing a young but steadfast sailor in the Navy who is in charge of SONAR detection.

Kim Rae Won, who recently starred in L.U.C.A.: The Beginning will play a Navy commander who has to stop a terrorist attack by diffusing a sound bomb planted in the heart of the city. Sounds exciting!

ALSO READ: Hallyu star Lee Jong Suk reportedly reviewing offer to join upcoming Kdrama Big Mouth

Are you excited to watch Decibel? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×