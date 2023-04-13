Lee Jong Suk, Lee Bo Young and more reunite for I Can Hear Your Voice 10 year anniversary; Share pics

Lee Jong Suk was high off the success of his K-drama ‘School 2013’ with good friend Kim Woo Bin when he appeared alongside famed actress Lee Bo Young in ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’. This further shot up his fame, cementing his presence in the Korean acting industry and allowing the actor to take on more challenging roles. Now, 10 years after the release of the show, the cast and crew has come together in a fun celebration.

I Can Hear Your Voice 10 year anniversary

While the show officially premiered on June 5 and went on to air until August 1, 2013 over the course of 18 episodes, the contributors have come together to celebrate a decade of the K-drama. On April 13, Lee Jong Suk shared a few photos from his meet up with the cast and director of ‘I Can Hear Your Voice’. In the photos, actress Lee Bo Young led the show alongside the male actor Kim Kwang Kyu who portrayed the role of Judge Kim Gong Sook and director Jo Soo Won could be seen.

In following photos, Lee Jong Suk had seemingly edited in actor Yoon Sang Hyun who was probably absent from the reunion, giving a memorable shoutout to his character. The team held on to a beautiful blue cake in the shape of 10 to celebrate a decade of its creation as Yoon Sang Hyun’s edit made a heart shape in the background. The cake read, ‘10 years of I Can Hear Your Voice’ in Korean and was made up of rose shaped confectionery.

About I Can Hear Your Voice

The show revolved around a trio made up of Lee Bo Young’s Jang Hye Sung, Lee Jong Suk’s Park Soo Ha and Yoon Sang Hyun’s Gwan Woo who use Park Soo Ha’s abilities to read people's thoughts by looking into their eyes to solve complex cases. Public defender Jang Hye Sung places practicallity and her pursuit of money above everything else at the start of the drama only to change over its course alongside the highschooler Park Soo Ha’s will to find the truth.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lee Jong Suk surprises with new selfie after months; Fans wonder if actor will take on another K-drama soon