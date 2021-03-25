Lee Jong Suk looks dapper as he makes a surprise appearance on the runway at '2021 Seoul Fashion Week'

Lee Jong Suk walked the ramp after years, stunning fans and audiences with his surprise appearance.

Lee Jong Suk finally returned from his mandatory military service in January this year. Fans began anticipating his next project, but so far the actor has only committed to making a special cameo in the upcoming film Witch 2. However, he has been making fans excited with frequent appearances on magazine covers and photoshoots. On March 24, actor Lee Jong Suk stunned viewers by stepping on the runway for the first time in years!

On March 24 at 8 PM KST, a show hosted by designer Go Tae Yong aired online as a part of the on-tact '2021 Seoul Fashion Week'. However, there was one stunning male model, that caught everyone's eye. It was none other than actor Lee Jong Suk. Fans might not be aware, but Lee Jong Suk was a successful supermodel in his 20s before he ventured into acting. The actor was the main showstopper for designer Go Tae Yong and opened and closed the show for the designer. He looked gorgeous in his stunning designer wear and free-flowing long-ish hair. Fans wonder, what special ingredient was added to his meals while he was in the military!

It is said that Lee Jong Suk wants to take it slow and steady before signing a major commitment. It is also believed that Lee Jong Suk decided to take to the runway during the '2021 Seoul Fashion Week' to celebrate his first new step, after a lengthy hiatus due to his mandatory service. He expressed his gratitude to his modelling years by going back to his roots, whilst a new decade of work and experience opens new doors for him. Good Luck, Lee Jong Suk.

