Lee Jong Suk once again grooves to NewJeans' Hype Boy; Fans can't get enough of his incredible dance rendition

Lee Jong Suk, also recognized for his work in Big Mouth, arrived on July 1 in Hong Kong and was warmly greeted by enthusiastic fans at AsiaWorld-Expo. The fans were thrilled to have the opportunity to see their beloved star and engage with him during the fan meet. He also has cute interactions with the fans while participating in activities like a skipping rope challenge.

Hong Kong Fan Meeting Dear. My With

The South Korean actor quickly engaged with his fans in conversations However, what caught the audience's attention the most was his rendition of Hype Boy by NewJeans. Not only did he look uber cute while doing the steps but his mesmerizing smile stole the heart of the audience away. Fans couldn't contain their enthusiasm, and one of them enthusiastically shared a video clip on social media, capturing the actors' energetic dance performance. Fans couldn’t seem to get enough of his dance performances and showered him with love and support.

Moments of flashbacks

With his dance going viral on social media again, many fans were having flashbacks of when he was in Manila, Philippines on April 16, 2023. He grooved to the same song back then showing his fluent steps and doing the choreography seamlessly. During his Manila concert, he also danced to Dynamite by BTS and stole the show with his interaction with Shin Jae Hae who played the role of his younger brother in While You Were Sleeping.

During the fan meet event, the audience of enthusiastic fans erupted with excitement when they witnessed the two actors flaunt their dance skills. Whenever the actors flawlessly executed the iconic dance moves from both songs, the fans couldn't contain their joy and erupted into synchronized screams, demonstrating their unwavering support for their idols. Fans described the actors' performance as truly memorable one, noting the convergence of two different worlds as some fans were avid followers of both K-pop and K-drama.

