Lee Jong Suk quashes breakup rumors with IU, attends her 2024 HEREH World Tour in Seoul; Watch

On September 21, Lee Jong Suk attended his girlfriend IU's 2024 HEREH World Tour concert in Seoul and cheered on for her. In the past, too the actor has actively attended IU's concert and supported her. In August 2024, a post sparked rumors about Lee Jong Suk and IU's breakup. The power couple squashed these rumors and Lee Jong Suk publicly showed his love and support for her.

In December 2022, IU and Lee Jong Suk were reported to be dating by Dispatch. They were revealed to be the New Year couple for the year. The South Korean media outlet also revealed that the couple had been dating for the last four months.

IU and Lee Jong Suk's agencies confirmed that IU and Lee Jong Suk's relationship had furthered from friendship to dating. The two had met way back in 2012 as hosts of SBS' Inkigayo and worked together for a month from August to September. They developed a friendship when they were younger.

IU's former agency EDAM Entertainment stated, 'Lee Jong Suk and IU have recently progressed from close colleagues into a relationship.' Lee Jong Suk's previous agency High Zium Studio shared their wishes for the couple and asked fans to cheer them on so that they can continue their beautiful relationship.

Lee Jong Suk also showed his affection and penned. 'Makes me want to become a better man.'Expressing her feelings, the singer wrote, 'He is a reliable and cute person who gives me sincere encouragement'.

